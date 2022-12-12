Applications being accepted to fill circuit judge position in Taylor, Barbour counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission is currently receiving applications to fill the judicial vacancy in Taylor and Barbour counties.

The vacancy was created by the resignation of Judge Alan D. Moats in the 19th Judicial Circuit Court, Gov. Justice said.

Candidates must submit their completed applications and letters of recommendation or comment no later than 5 p.m. on Jan. 9, 2023.

Applications and letters of recommendation will not be considered if received after the deadline.

Both must be submitted to either by email or by mail to Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission, c/o Office of the General Counsel to the Governor, Office of the Governor, State Capitol, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. East, Charleston, WV 25305.

For more information about the application process, call the Office of General Counsel at 304-558-2000.

Interviews will be held in Charleston on Jan. 18, 2023.

Click here for the application and instructions.

