BBQ restaurant in Bridgeport closes

T&M BBQ in Bridgeport
T&M BBQ in Bridgeport(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport restaurant that opened in August 2020 is no longer in business.

T&M BBQ, which was located at 795 West Main St. at the former site of Gourmet Café, is no longer operating.

The Bridgeport Finance Department confirmed with Connect Bridgeport they no longer have an account with the city.

It is listed as “permanently closed” when searching for the address on Google. The address of the location was 795 West Main Street.

The business was operated by Bridgeport High School graduate Tim Gorby. Gorby could not be reached for comment about the closing of the business. The exact date it closed is unknown.

Prior to his operations, the Gourmet Café had spent decades in the location. It operated at the site from 1997 to 2018 before shutting its doors.

T&M’s menu featured brisket, pulled pork, smoked chicken wings, burgers, a variety of fried foods, coleslaw, smoke baked beans, corn and jalapenos, cornbread, catfish, salads, and more.

5 News featured T&M BBQ in a Tasty Tuesday segment in February 2021. You can watch that below.

