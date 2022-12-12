Cool, quiet Monday, messy weather later this week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’re starting off this workweek with cool, cloudy conditions, but we’ll stay dry. Later this week, however, rain showers, and even some wintry precipitation, will lift into our area. Find out more in the video above!

The weekend brought mild, cloudy conditions, and today will start off the workweek on a similar note. This afternoon, skies will be cloudy, with light winds and highs in the low-40s. Overnight, most of those clouds will break up, leading to a mix of clouds in the area. Winds will be light, with lows in the upper-20s. Then tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with light winds and highs in the upper-40s. Then on Wednesday evening, a low-pressure system and cold front will start lifting in from the west, bringing moisture to West Virginia in the form of scattered showers. The rain becomes more widespread on Thursday morning, and in the mountainous areas, there will likely be enough cool air flowing in to produce a wintry mix and even freezing rain. While icing totals are uncertain this far out, we could see enough to cause slick roads and other problems in the mountains, so we are watching carefully. The rain and wintry precipitation push out Thursday night. Then by Friday night into the weekend, the back-end of the system will push north of West Virginia, resulting in scattered snow showers in some areas. While snowfall totals are uncertain this far out, there could be slick spots on the roads at times, so we’re watching carefully. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, and temperatures will drop into the 30s over the weekend as well. So it will be cold outside. In short, the first half of this week will be cool and partly cloudy, and the latter half will start out rainy before wintry precipitation moves in.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Overcast skies. High: 42.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 27.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. High: 50.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies in the afternoon, rain showers in the evening and overnight hours. High: 48.

