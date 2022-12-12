Doddridge County selected for site of carbon capture project

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Competitive Power Ventures says it has selected Doddridge County for the location of its carbon capture generation project.

The state-of-the-art CPV Shay Energy Center will consist of an ~1,800 Megawatt combined-cycle natural gas power station utilizing carbon capture technology.

The $3 billion investment will serve as one of the cornerstone projects for CPV’s decarbonization platform.

Peter Podurgiel is CPV’s Executive Vice President of Project Development. He is leading the company’s efforts to develop low carbon, dispatchable generation.

“CPV is pleased to announce the selection of Doddridge County and looks forward to working with its leaders to advance this monumental project in the coming years,” Podurgiel said. “The County has been extremely professional and receptive to the CPV Shay project which represents a key pillar in CPV’s vision for a reliable low carbon future.”

Both the Doddridge County Commission and the Doddridge County Board of Education unanimously approved a critical payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreement that will enable the project to move forward with permitting and the required regulatory approval processes.

Following permitting and construction, which will include up to 2,000 skilled jobs at peak, the project will go into operation later this decade and power nearly 2 million homes and businesses in West Virginia and the region while capturing the vast majority of carbon emissions from the facility.

“This is an outstanding day for Doddridge County,” said Doddridge Commission President Shawn Glaspell. “We are so glad that Competitive Power Ventures chose Doddridge County for this innovative project, and we look forward to continuing to work with this forward-thinking company.”

The project will benefit from the recently passed federal legislation, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, that expanded the federal tax credit for carbon capture.

Additionally, West Virginia passed key legislation earlier this year to codify how carbon sequestration would work in the Mountain State. As a result, West Virginia became one of a limited number of states to establish the basic rules of how this emerging industry will unfold.

“CPV’s decision to site this project in Doddridge County is a game changer” said Jennifer Wilt, Director of the Doddridge County Economic Development Authority. “This investment will not only create a large number of jobs during construction but will also support high-paying careers for a generation to come as this area becomes a key player in the country’s decarbonization efforts.”

The name of the project, the CPV Shay Energy Center, pays homage to West Virginia’s official state steam locomotive, the Shay No. 5, which is located at Cass Scenic Railroad State Park.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) applauded CPV selecting Doddridge County for its new site.

“In September, CPV announced a $3 billion investment to build a natural gas power plant that will use carbon capture and storage right here in West Virginia. This investment showcases the positive impacts of the Inflation Reduction Act for our great state, including long-term, good-paying jobs,” said Senator Manchin. “Doddridge County took another step in the right direction to solidify CPV’s investment in the Mountain State by approving a payment in lieu of taxes agreement, and I look forward to seeing the benefits of this partnership in the years to come.”

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.