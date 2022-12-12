First at 4 Forum: Dr. Whitney Courtney
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dr. Whitney Courtney, Osteopathic Program Director at United Hospital Center, joined First at 4 on Monday.
She talked about potential injuries from toys, the importance of age in determining the type of toy, and tips when appropriately choosing a toy.
You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.