Forris Lee Howard Hudkins II, 84, of West Milford, WV, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at United Hospital Center. He was born in Buckhannon, WV, on November 9, 1938, a son of the late Forris Hudkins Sr. and Mary Dale Heck Hudkins. He grew up in the Johnstown, WV community. Mr. Hudkins is survived by his wife of 63 years, Agueda Caceres “Laura” Hudkins, who resides at their home in West Milford. Also surviving are three sons, Forris L.H. Hudkins III and wife Arianne of Clarksburg, Wilson “Bob” Hudkins and wife Maria Jose Jouve Mesa of Madrid, Spain, and Julian H. Hudkins of the Republic of Panama; and one daughter, Agueda “Tonie” Teague of Clarksburg, WV. He was grandfather to 13 grandchildren, Cheyenne and Alfred, Michael, Robert, Brie, Kelly, Jason and wife Katie, Laura, Adriana, Noya, Kyle, Brittany, Corey and wife Amber, and Dallas and wife Christy; and 10 great grandchildren. Forris is also survived by his sister, Charlotte Poling of West Milford; as well as several nieces and nephews, including Janet Poling and Shanon Postlewait. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hudkins was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Hudkins, brothers, Donald Hudkins and Nevin Hudkins; and his sister, Ann Buckhannon. Mr. Hudkins retired from the U.S. Navy where he served as Fleet Command Master Chief Petty Officer of the 6th Fleet after 34 years of service to our country, and was a great patriot. He lived and traveled to many parts of the world during his Naval career. Among those places was Algiers, France where he met the love of his life, Agueda Hudkins. He served in several Naval surface and special warfare Naval Fleets including those in the Atlantic and Mediterranean Fleets. Among the commands were: COMDESRON, COMCARGRU, COMCRUDESGRU, NAVCOMMSTA ROTA, and COMSIXTMFLT. In addition, Forris served as a Navy recruiter where he earned a gold star which is among the many high level decorations bestowed upon him. He loved writing and he authored and published three books. Family and friends may call at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. where the service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022, with Reverend Shari Stilenbauer presiding. Interment will follow in the Johnstown Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

