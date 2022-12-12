Gov. Justice | WVDHHR Cabinet Secretary retiring

Gov. Jim Justice announces Cabinet Secr​etary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is retiring.
Gov. Jim Justice announces Cabinet Secr​etary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is retiring.(Gov. Justice Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is retiring, Gov. Jim Justice announced Monday during a virtual press conference.

Bill Crouch’s retirement will be effective December 31, 2022.

​Bill J. Crouch was appointed Cabinet Secr​etary of the West Virginia Department of Health and...
​Bill J. Crouch was appointed Cabinet Secr​etary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) in January 2017 by Governor Jim Justice.(WV DHHR)

Bill J. Crouch was appointed Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) in January 2017 by Governor Jim Justice.

Gov. Justice announced on Monday that Jeffrey Coben had been appointed as acting Cabinet Secretary of the WV DHHR.

“He has been with us, approaching seven years now. He came out of retirement and took this position. A position that oversees roughly 6,000 employees. A position that for decades, and decades and decades there has been need for improvement. A position that along came with it COVID,” said Gov. Justice. “We should all be thankful and appreciative of the job that he has done because it is one tough, tough, almost thankless job in lots of ways. Bill Crough has lead us through all this and absolutely has done an amazing job.”

