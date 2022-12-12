‘I need help’: Fairmont man kidnaps woman for hours, police say

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Marion County man has been charged after officers said he kidnapped a woman for multiple hours.

Deputies were dispatched to a 911 call on Friday around 3:40 a.m. after authorities heard a woman “screaming and shouting for help” on the phone before a man took it and said everything was okay, according to a criminal complaint.

Court documents say the woman gave an address to authorities before the man, later identified as Randy Jennings, 39, took the phone from her. Officers said they had been dispatched to the same home earlier in the night, but nobody answered the door.

When officers arrived on scene, they reportedly saw lights on in the home and heard footsteps “coming from upstairs.” A neighbor allegedly told officers the incident had been going on since 6 p.m.

The report says officers were given permission to force entry into the home and eventually had to use a battering ram to open the first door that led to the apartment door.

As officers got closer to the door, they reportedly heard the woman cry, “Yes! Thank you, I’m in here, I need help.” She opened the door to the apartment and said Jennings “went to hide in the other bedroom.”

After officers placed Jennings in custody, the woman said Jennings had been “holding her against her will and not allowing her to leave at any point,” the report says. She also said Jennings took the SIM card out of her phone and “wouldn’t allow her to make contact with anyone outside of the apartment.”

Additionally, she alleged hearing police at the door both times, but Jennings “forced her into the bathroom against her will” and told her to be quiet. She also told police he “destroyed the apartment,” and when she tried to call or help, he took her phone and held her down violently while screaming and spitting in her face.” She was allegedly “so in fear of her life that she urinated herself while being [held] down against her will.”

Jennings has been charged with kidnapping and domestic battery. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $200,000 bond.

