Man breaks into home, points gun at woman, police say

Rowdy Arbogast Jr.
Rowdy Arbogast Jr.(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he broke into a home and pointed a gun at a woman inside the home.

Rowdy Arbogast Jr., 36, of Erbacon, broke into a home on Webster Rd. in Webster Springs on Dec. 7 by prying the front door open with a crowbar and kicking in the next door, according to a criminal complaint.

While Arbogast was inside the home, deputies said he found the victim, who was asleep at the time, and slapped her phone out of her hand. He then grabbed her throat and pointed at a handgun at her.

The report says Arbogast was “upset and screaming” at her, accusing her “of talking bad about him all over town.”

Arbogast allegedly took a laptop, security camera, and an iPad from the home with a combined approximate value of $760.

Arbogast has been charged with brandishing a deadly weapon and burglary. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $45,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph '"Tyler" and Hunter Warner
Family of 2 boys killed in ‘shaken baby’ case speaks out
Jane Lew fire
Crews battle fire in Jane Lew
Another inmate death under investigation at Southern Regional Jail
Another inmate death under investigation at Southern Regional Jail
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Ciera Gillespie and Thomas Cunningham
Additional charges expected in ‘shaken baby’ case, sheriff says

Latest News

Building being demolished in Clarksburg
W.Va. looks to expand dilapidated buildings program
A photo of CPV's St. Charles Energy Center in Waldorf, Maryland. Doddridge County has been...
Doddridge County selected for site of carbon capture project
Veterans got to enjoy dinner at the Parkette restaurant in Clarksburg after a trip with...
Warriors in the Field take veterans out for dinner
Joseph '"Tyler" and Hunter Warner
Family of 2 boys killed in ‘shaken baby’ case speaks out