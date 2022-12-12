Man breaks into home, points gun at woman, police say

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Webster County man has been charged after officers said he broke into a home and pointed a gun at a woman inside the home.

Rowdy Arbogast Jr., 36, of Erbacon, broke into a home on Webster Rd. in Webster Springs on Dec. 7 by prying the front door open with a crowbar and kicking in the next door, according to a criminal complaint.

While Arbogast was inside the home, deputies said he found the victim, who was asleep at the time, and slapped her phone out of her hand. He then grabbed her throat and pointed at a handgun at her.

The report says Arbogast was “upset and screaming” at her, accusing her “of talking bad about him all over town.”

Arbogast allegedly took a laptop, security camera, and an iPad from the home with a combined approximate value of $760.

Arbogast has been charged with brandishing a deadly weapon and burglary. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $45,000 bond.

