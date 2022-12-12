Man charged for breaking into Morgantown hot spot

Briar Jones
Briar Jones(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania man has been charged after deputies said he broke into a hot spot in Morgantown Monday morning.

Morgantown County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Haley’s Hot Spot on Smithtown Rd. in Morgantown on Monday around 2:40 a.m. for a burglar alarm, according to a release from the department.

The release says a man, later identified as 28-year-old Briar Jones, of Wind Ridge, Pennsylvania, was seen inside the establishment prior to deputies arriving on scene.

Once on the scene, deputies reportedly located Jones, and he fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, deputies said they arrested Jones.

Jones has been charged with breaking and entering, grand larceny, and destruction of property. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

