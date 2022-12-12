Man jumps into creek during police pursuit

(WITN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was detained by deputies Monday afternoon following a pursuit near Roby Road and Route 60, according to 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the person who was eventually detained by the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department attempted to evade deputies by jumping into a creek.

Cabell County Sheriff’s Department officials said the man, who’s 32, was taken into custody and found with heroin in his possession.

He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and fleeing, both misdemeanors, according to information from the West Virginia Regional Jail Authority website.

Deputies say the man was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled over for speeding. The driver was cited for speeding and driving on a suspended license.

The man who jumped into the creek was taken to the Western Regional Jail. His bond is $4,500.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Jennings
‘I need help’: Fairmont man kidnaps woman for hours, police say
T&M BBQ in Bridgeport
BBQ restaurant in Bridgeport closes
Ciera Gillespie and Thomas Cunningham
Additional charges expected in ‘shaken baby’ case, sheriff says
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Joseph '"Tyler" and Hunter Warner
Family of 2 boys killed in ‘shaken baby’ case speaks out

Latest News

Salvation Army Clarksburg.
Salvation Army still missing Angel Tree gifts during distribution week
Wisdom to Wealth
First at 4 Forum: Jaycen Saab
First at 4 Forum: Jaycen Saab
First at 4 Forum: Dr. Whitney Courtney
First at 4 Forum: Dr. Whitney Courtney
First at 4 Forum: Charliena Gilmore
First at 4 Forum: Charliena Gilmore