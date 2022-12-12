Man jumps into creek during police pursuit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was detained by deputies Monday afternoon following a pursuit near Roby Road and Route 60, according to 911 dispatchers.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the person who was eventually detained by the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department attempted to evade deputies by jumping into a creek.

Cabell County Sheriff’s Department officials said the man, who’s 32, was taken into custody and found with heroin in his possession.

He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and fleeing, both misdemeanors, according to information from the West Virginia Regional Jail Authority website.

Deputies say the man was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled over for speeding. The driver was cited for speeding and driving on a suspended license.

The man who jumped into the creek was taken to the Western Regional Jail. His bond is $4,500.

