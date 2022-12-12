MPD provides update on people wearing ski masks downtown, on WVU campus

Morgantown Police Officers prepare for upcoming St. Patrick's holiday events to keep residents...
Morgantown Police Officers prepare for upcoming St. Patrick's holiday events to keep residents safe.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department has addressed rumors of people wearing ski masks while committing crimes in downtown Morgantown and on the West Virginia University campus.

Officials said there have been two incidents recently reported to the Morgantown Police Department or the WVU Police Department that involved anyone wearing a ski mask.

On Nov. 5, a man wearing a ski mask shot another man on Chestnut Street in downtown Morgantown.

MPD investigating downtown Morgantown shooting

On Dec. 6, WVU police responded to a report of a suspicious person wearing a ski mask at Wise Library. Officers located him and determined that he was not involved in any criminal activity. However, they did investigate after receiving numerous reports from community members.

WVU police investigating reports of people wearing ski masks on campus

The MPD said there have been several social media posts referencing a group of men wearing ski masks and armed with golf clubs attacking and mugging people in downtown Morgantown. As of Monday morning, deputies said there have not been any incidents similar to this reported to authorities.

Anyone who sees something suspicious is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph '"Tyler" and Hunter Warner
Family of 2 boys killed in ‘shaken baby’ case speaks out
Crews battle fire in Jane Lew
Crews battle fire in Jane Lew
Another inmate death under investigation at Southern Regional Jail
Another inmate death under investigation at Southern Regional Jail
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Ciera Gillespie and Thomas Cunningham
Additional charges expected in ‘shaken baby’ case, sheriff says

Latest News

T&M BBQ in Bridgeport
BBQ restaurant in Bridgeport closes
Rowan’s Cry shows support and offers education about Shaken Baby Syndrome
Crews battle fire in Jane Lew
Crews battle fire in Jane Lew
Father and Son graduate together from GSU