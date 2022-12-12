Officials certify general election numbers for four amendments

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office has certified county and state results for each of the four proposed Constitutional Amendments that appeared on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

All four proposed amendments failed to pass by varying margins.

The following numbers are what each amendment received across the entire state:

Amendment One: Clarifies courts authority with impeachment proceedings involving legislature Against: 269,316 (58%) For: 196,519 (42%)

Amendment Two: Amends Constitution to allow legislature to exempt certain vehicle, business personal property from ad valorem property taxes Against: 309,007 (65%) For: 170,013 (35%)

Amendment Three: To authorize the incorporation of churches of religious denominations Against: 253,379 (55%) For: 211,147 (45%)

Amendment Four: Clarifies that rules and policies by the state Board of Education are subject to legislative oversight Against: 275,683 (58%) For: 200,791 (42%)



The following are the total number of votes for each amendment from each county in north-central West Virginia:

Amendment One Barbour County Against: 2,557 For: 1,316 Doddridge County Against: 1,327 For: 658 Gilmer County Against: 1,125 For: 523 Hardy County Against: 2,399 For: 1,473 Harrison County Against: 11,058 For: 7,187 Lewis County Against: 2,780 For: 1,543 Marion County Against: 9,646 For: 6,181 Monongalia County Against: 15,879 For: 9,527 Pocahontas County Against: 1,798 For: 887 Preston County Against: 5,062 For: 3,744 Randolph County Against: 4,728 For: 2,715 Ritchie County Against: 1,582 For: 919 Taylor County Against: 2,493 For: 1,854 Tucker County Against: 1,764 For: 806 Upshur County Against: 3,725 For: 2,438 Webster County Against: 1,263 For: 579

Amendment Two Barbour County Against: 3,028 For: 941 Doddridge County Against: 1,578 For: 470 Gilmer County Against: 1,323 For: 391 Hardy County Against: 2,822 For: 1,131 Harrison County Against: 12,898 For: 5,716 Lewis County Against: 3,368 For: 1,104 Marion County Against: 10,880 For: 5,110 Monongalia County Against: 18,419 For: 7,642 Pocahontas County Against: 2,167 For: 609 Preston County Against: 5,894 For: 3,134 Randolph County Against: 6,141 For: 1,561 Ritchie County Against: 1,899 For: 708 Taylor County Against: 2,983 For: 1,478 Tucker County Against: 2,109 For: 566 Upshur County Against: 4,649 For: 1,631 Webster County Against: 1,453 For: 459

Amendment Three Barbour County Against: 2,295 For: 1,557 Doddridge County Against: 1,290 For: 679 Gilmer County Against: 1,098 For: 548 Hardy County Against: 2,400 For: 1,470 Harrison County Against: 10,186 For: 7,997 Lewis County Against: 2,782 For: 1,583 Marion County Against: 9,270 For: 6,430 Monongalia County Against: 13,869 For: 11,288 Pocahontas County Against: 1,734 For: 925 Preston County Against: 4,860 For: 3,910 Randolph County Against: 4,554 For: 2,827 Ritchie County Against: 1,633 For: 848 Taylor County Against: 2,345 For: 1,986 Tucker County Against: 1,598 For: 977 Upshur County Against: 3,723 For: 2,405 Webster County Against: 1,276 For: 554

Amendment Four Barbour County Against: 2,652 For: 1,289 Doddridge County Against: 1,388 For: 637 Gilmer County Against: 1,144 For: 556 Hardy County Against: 2,517 For: 1,423 Harrison County Against: 11,546 For: 7,006 Lewis County Against: 2,971 For: 1,495 Marion County Against: 9,832 For: 6,154 Monongalia County Against: 16,806 For: 9,156 Pocahontas County Against: 1,863 For: 876 Preston County Against: 5,374 For: 3,615 Randolph County Against: 5,032 For: 2.603 Ritchie County Against: 1,712 For: 887 Taylor County Against: 2,595 For: 1,853 Tucker County Against: 1,901 For: 752 Upshur County Against: 3,950 For: 2,321 Webster County Against: 1,423 For: 658



