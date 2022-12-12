Officials certify general election numbers for four amendments
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office has certified county and state results for each of the four proposed Constitutional Amendments that appeared on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
All four proposed amendments failed to pass by varying margins.
The following numbers are what each amendment received across the entire state:
- Amendment One: Clarifies courts authority with impeachment proceedings involving legislature
- Against: 269,316 (58%)
- For: 196,519 (42%)
- Amendment Two: Amends Constitution to allow legislature to exempt certain vehicle, business personal property from ad valorem property taxes
- Against: 309,007 (65%)
- For: 170,013 (35%)
- Amendment Three: To authorize the incorporation of churches of religious denominations
- Against: 253,379 (55%)
- For: 211,147 (45%)
- Amendment Four: Clarifies that rules and policies by the state Board of Education are subject to legislative oversight
- Against: 275,683 (58%)
- For: 200,791 (42%)
The following are the total number of votes for each amendment from each county in north-central West Virginia:
- Amendment One
- Barbour County
- Against: 2,557
- For: 1,316
- Doddridge County
- Against: 1,327
- For: 658
- Gilmer County
- Against: 1,125
- For: 523
- Hardy County
- Against: 2,399
- For: 1,473
- Harrison County
- Against: 11,058
- For: 7,187
- Lewis County
- Against: 2,780
- For: 1,543
- Marion County
- Against: 9,646
- For: 6,181
- Monongalia County
- Against: 15,879
- For: 9,527
- Pocahontas County
- Against: 1,798
- For: 887
- Preston County
- Against: 5,062
- For: 3,744
- Randolph County
- Against: 4,728
- For: 2,715
- Ritchie County
- Against: 1,582
- For: 919
- Taylor County
- Against: 2,493
- For: 1,854
- Tucker County
- Against: 1,764
- For: 806
- Upshur County
- Against: 3,725
- For: 2,438
- Webster County
- Against: 1,263
- For: 579
- Barbour County
- Amendment Two
- Barbour County
- Against: 3,028
- For: 941
- Doddridge County
- Against: 1,578
- For: 470
- Gilmer County
- Against: 1,323
- For: 391
- Hardy County
- Against: 2,822
- For: 1,131
- Harrison County
- Against: 12,898
- For: 5,716
- Lewis County
- Against: 3,368
- For: 1,104
- Marion County
- Against: 10,880
- For: 5,110
- Monongalia County
- Against: 18,419
- For: 7,642
- Pocahontas County
- Against: 2,167
- For: 609
- Preston County
- Against: 5,894
- For: 3,134
- Randolph County
- Against: 6,141
- For: 1,561
- Ritchie County
- Against: 1,899
- For: 708
- Taylor County
- Against: 2,983
- For: 1,478
- Tucker County
- Against: 2,109
- For: 566
- Upshur County
- Against: 4,649
- For: 1,631
- Webster County
- Against: 1,453
- For: 459
- Barbour County
- Amendment Three
- Barbour County
- Against: 2,295
- For: 1,557
- Doddridge County
- Against: 1,290
- For: 679
- Gilmer County
- Against: 1,098
- For: 548
- Hardy County
- Against: 2,400
- For: 1,470
- Harrison County
- Against: 10,186
- For: 7,997
- Lewis County
- Against: 2,782
- For: 1,583
- Marion County
- Against: 9,270
- For: 6,430
- Monongalia County
- Against: 13,869
- For: 11,288
- Pocahontas County
- Against: 1,734
- For: 925
- Preston County
- Against: 4,860
- For: 3,910
- Randolph County
- Against: 4,554
- For: 2,827
- Ritchie County
- Against: 1,633
- For: 848
- Taylor County
- Against: 2,345
- For: 1,986
- Tucker County
- Against: 1,598
- For: 977
- Upshur County
- Against: 3,723
- For: 2,405
- Webster County
- Against: 1,276
- For: 554
- Barbour County
- Amendment Four
- Barbour County
- Against: 2,652
- For: 1,289
- Doddridge County
- Against: 1,388
- For: 637
- Gilmer County
- Against: 1,144
- For: 556
- Hardy County
- Against: 2,517
- For: 1,423
- Harrison County
- Against: 11,546
- For: 7,006
- Lewis County
- Against: 2,971
- For: 1,495
- Marion County
- Against: 9,832
- For: 6,154
- Monongalia County
- Against: 16,806
- For: 9,156
- Pocahontas County
- Against: 1,863
- For: 876
- Preston County
- Against: 5,374
- For: 3,615
- Randolph County
- Against: 5,032
- For: 2.603
- Ritchie County
- Against: 1,712
- For: 887
- Taylor County
- Against: 2,595
- For: 1,853
- Tucker County
- Against: 1,901
- For: 752
- Upshur County
- Against: 3,950
- For: 2,321
- Webster County
- Against: 1,423
- For: 658
- Barbour County
Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.