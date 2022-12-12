Officials certify general election numbers for four amendments

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office has certified county and state results for each of the four proposed Constitutional Amendments that appeared on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

All four proposed amendments failed to pass by varying margins.

The following numbers are what each amendment received across the entire state:

  • Amendment One: Clarifies courts authority with impeachment proceedings involving legislature
    • Against: 269,316 (58%)
    • For: 196,519 (42%)
  • Amendment Two: Amends Constitution to allow legislature to exempt certain vehicle, business personal property from ad valorem property taxes
    • Against: 309,007 (65%)
    • For: 170,013 (35%)
  • Amendment Three: To authorize the incorporation of churches of religious denominations
    • Against: 253,379 (55%)
    • For: 211,147 (45%)
  • Amendment Four: Clarifies that rules and policies by the state Board of Education are subject to legislative oversight
    • Against: 275,683 (58%)
    • For: 200,791 (42%)

The following are the total number of votes for each amendment from each county in north-central West Virginia:

  • Amendment One
    • Barbour County
      • Against: 2,557
      • For: 1,316
    • Doddridge County
      • Against: 1,327
      • For: 658
    • Gilmer County
      • Against: 1,125
      • For: 523
    • Hardy County
      • Against: 2,399
      • For: 1,473
    • Harrison County
      • Against: 11,058
      • For: 7,187
    • Lewis County
      • Against: 2,780
      • For: 1,543
    • Marion County
      • Against: 9,646
      • For: 6,181
    • Monongalia County
      • Against: 15,879
      • For: 9,527
    • Pocahontas County
      • Against: 1,798
      • For: 887
    • Preston County
      • Against: 5,062
      • For: 3,744
    • Randolph County
      • Against: 4,728
      • For: 2,715
    • Ritchie County
      • Against: 1,582
      • For: 919
    • Taylor County
      • Against: 2,493
      • For: 1,854
    • Tucker County
      • Against: 1,764
      • For: 806
    • Upshur County
      • Against: 3,725
      • For: 2,438
    • Webster County
      • Against: 1,263
      • For: 579
  • Amendment Two
    • Barbour County
      • Against: 3,028
      • For: 941
    • Doddridge County
      • Against: 1,578
      • For: 470
    • Gilmer County
      • Against: 1,323
      • For: 391
    • Hardy County
      • Against: 2,822
      • For: 1,131
    • Harrison County
      • Against: 12,898
      • For: 5,716
    • Lewis County
      • Against: 3,368
      • For: 1,104
    • Marion County
      • Against: 10,880
      • For: 5,110
    • Monongalia County
      • Against: 18,419
      • For: 7,642
    • Pocahontas County
      • Against: 2,167
      • For: 609
    • Preston County
      • Against: 5,894
      • For: 3,134
    • Randolph County
      • Against: 6,141
      • For: 1,561
    • Ritchie County
      • Against: 1,899
      • For: 708
    • Taylor County
      • Against: 2,983
      • For: 1,478
    • Tucker County
      • Against: 2,109
      • For: 566
    • Upshur County
      • Against: 4,649
      • For: 1,631
    • Webster County
      • Against: 1,453
      • For: 459
  • Amendment Three
    • Barbour County
      • Against: 2,295
      • For: 1,557
    • Doddridge County
      • Against: 1,290
      • For: 679
    • Gilmer County
      • Against: 1,098
      • For: 548
    • Hardy County
      • Against: 2,400
      • For: 1,470
    • Harrison County
      • Against: 10,186
      • For: 7,997
    • Lewis County
      • Against: 2,782
      • For: 1,583
    • Marion County
      • Against: 9,270
      • For: 6,430
    • Monongalia County
      • Against: 13,869
      • For: 11,288
    • Pocahontas County
      • Against: 1,734
      • For: 925
    • Preston County
      • Against: 4,860
      • For: 3,910
    • Randolph County
      • Against: 4,554
      • For: 2,827
    • Ritchie County
      • Against: 1,633
      • For: 848
    • Taylor County
      • Against: 2,345
      • For: 1,986
    • Tucker County
      • Against: 1,598
      • For: 977
    • Upshur County
      • Against: 3,723
      • For: 2,405
    • Webster County
      • Against: 1,276
      • For: 554
  • Amendment Four
    • Barbour County
      • Against: 2,652
      • For: 1,289
    • Doddridge County
      • Against: 1,388
      • For: 637
    • Gilmer County
      • Against: 1,144
      • For: 556
    • Hardy County
      • Against: 2,517
      • For: 1,423
    • Harrison County
      • Against: 11,546
      • For: 7,006
    • Lewis County
      • Against: 2,971
      • For: 1,495
    • Marion County
      • Against: 9,832
      • For: 6,154
    • Monongalia County
      • Against: 16,806
      • For: 9,156
    • Pocahontas County
      • Against: 1,863
      • For: 876
    • Preston County
      • Against: 5,374
      • For: 3,615
    • Randolph County
      • Against: 5,032
      • For: 2.603
    • Ritchie County
      • Against: 1,712
      • For: 887
    • Taylor County
      • Against: 2,595
      • For: 1,853
    • Tucker County
      • Against: 1,901
      • For: 752
    • Upshur County
      • Against: 3,950
      • For: 2,321
    • Webster County
      • Against: 1,423
      • For: 658

