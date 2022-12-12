One dead following two-vehicle accident in Greenbrier Co.

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal motor vehicle accident Sunday evening.

The accident happened on U.S. Route 60 near Rainelle, W.Va. around 6 p.m.

Dencil Kincaid, 50, of Meadow Bridge, W.Va. was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger from the other vehicle were transported to medical facilities due to injuries they received in the crash.

Multiple emergency services responded to the scene.

The investigation as to what led up to the accident is on-going.

