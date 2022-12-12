One dead following two-vehicle accident in Greenbrier Co.

(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
By Megan Brandl
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal motor vehicle accident Sunday evening.

The accident happened on U.S. Route 60 near Rainelle, W.Va. around 6 p.m.

Dencil Kincaid, 50, of Meadow Bridge, W.Va. was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger from the other vehicle were transported to medical facilities due to injuries they received in the crash.

Multiple emergency services responded to the scene.

The investigation as to what led up to the accident is on-going.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph '"Tyler" and Hunter Warner
Family of 2 boys killed in ‘shaken baby’ case speaks out
Crews battle fire in Jane Lew
Crews battle fire in Jane Lew
Another inmate death under investigation at Southern Regional Jail
Another inmate death under investigation at Southern Regional Jail
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Ciera Gillespie and Thomas Cunningham
Additional charges expected in ‘shaken baby’ case, sheriff says

Latest News

T&M BBQ in Bridgeport
BBQ restaurant in Bridgeport closes
Rowan’s Cry shows support and offers education about Shaken Baby Syndrome
Crews battle fire in Jane Lew
Crews battle fire in Jane Lew
Father and Son graduate together from GSU
Family of 2 boys killed in ‘shaken baby’ case speaks out