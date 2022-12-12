Ralph Edward Culp, Sr. 97, of Morgantown passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at West Virginia Veteran’s Nursing Facility in Clarksburg. He was born in Kempton, Maryland on September 21, 1925, a son of the late Ira and Jessie Bowman Culp. Ralph proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II. He also was a truck driver and mechanic, working for General Delivery and Westinghouse Lamp Plant. He enjoyed camping, and traveling and was lifetime member of the VFW, Salem. He most enjoyed time his time spent with his family. He is survived by one son Ralph E. Culp, Jr. and his wife Julie of Catawba; one daughter Naomi Klosky and her husband Kevin of Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania; grandchildren Tina, Josh, Candy Butch, Kelly, Michael, Matt, TR, and Heather; several great and great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and one daughter-in-law Bonnie Williams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years Margaret Charlotte Culp; one son Thomas Ray Williams; brothers Jay, Bob and Donny; sisters Evelyn, Lorraine and Katheryn. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Gary Steele officiating. Burial will follow at West Virginia National Cemetery, where Military Honors will be accorded by the Marion County Veterans Council Military Honor Guard and the US Army reserve at Camp Dawson. Condolences and memories may be sent to www.carpenterandford.com

