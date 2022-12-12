Sinkhole causes issues in Star City

STAR CITY, W.Va (WDTV) - A large sinkhole is causing problems in Star City. Currently, the West Virginia Department of Highways and Star City are in conflict as to which party is going to take care of the growing problem.

It is located at the former Texas Roadhouse in Star City. It has been there a few years but has become larger over time.

Repairing the sinkhole could cost millions of dollars.

Star City Recorder Steven Blinco said the sinkhole is right near the busiest road in the city and the gateway to Morgantown. He said they don’t want this to become a bigger issue than it already is.

“We can’t afford for that to happen in Mon County,” Blinco said. “Especially not on the boulevard that’s so important to WVU, to all of Mon County schools and all the business located in Morgantown and Star City and throughout our entire region.”

5 News reached out to the DOH for comment but never heard back. Blinco says the worst possible scenario is the sinkhole opening up to the boulevard.

The Morgantown Utility Board plans to do a hydraulic study of the sinkhole but that could take a few years.

Blinco said he just wants everyone to work together to solve this problem.

“The biggest thing is we need to start working together as a team and communicating with one voice,” Blinco said. “That’s the most essential thing. We had a meeting with Star City, MUB, the city of Morgantown MMMPO, and the county commission. We are trying to do things on our part. We also need Charleston and the DOH and our regional directors to really look at this and help us solve this problem before it becomes an even bigger problem which none of us want to see at any level.”

