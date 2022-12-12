U.S. Attorney Award recipients honored in Clarksburg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 11 awards were given to law enforcement and public servants across Northern West Virginia.

Agents from the FBI and ATF -- as well as task force officers and state police were recognized for their investigations into theft, gun, and drug trafficking.

A special recognition was given for the FBI agents responsible for the convictions of Jonathan and Diana Toebbe, the husband and wife who attempted to sell navy nuclear secrets to a foreign power.

Agents from the VA were also honored for their investigation into former nursing assistant Reta Mays, who was responsible for giving lethal doses of insulin to eight Clarksburg VA patients.

The Mon County Health Department’s Quick Response Team also got an award for Outstanding Community Drug Prevention.

QRT’s Assistant Coordinator Joe Klass says they help over a dozen agencies prevent drug overdose deaths with Narcan training and rehab programs.

“Our peer recovery coaches are able to get in contact with these individuals and get them recovery and on our end we help with EMS data to try and track down some of these individuals and get them help,” said Klass.

Klass says the award was a huge honor and like the other recipients they’re proud of their service to their community.

“It’s great just to be able to make a difference because when working on the quick response team it’s not just a single patient or a single individual -- its multiple people -- its able help both a single person and groups of people,” said Klass.

