Warriors in the Field take veterans out for dinner

Veterans got to enjoy dinner at the Parkette restaurant in Clarksburg after a trip with...
Veterans got to enjoy dinner at the Parkette restaurant in Clarksburg after a trip with Warriors in the Field.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 7:09 PM EST
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Veterans got to enjoy dinner at the Parkette restaurant in Clarksburg after a trip with Warriors in the Field.

Warriors in the Field was started to being veterans together.

Dave Whittaker is the founder and president of Warriors in the Field.

He said he started this organization so veterans can connect together on trips.

Whittaker said he wants to change lives with this organization and appreciates everyone who helped make this a reality.

“Without the support of businesses that give us donation, and individuals that give us donation, and the support we get this wouldn’t happen. Our dream would not become a reality.”

He said he has taken 64 veterans on trips this year alone, and already has four trips planned for next year.

Whittaker said this is important for him because he lost his dad who served in the Korean War to PTSD.

