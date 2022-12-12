Whitehall Elementary Kindergarten Service Project

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - “This year we decided to put the kind in kindergarten”, Tracy Rogers, Teacher.

Kindergarten teacher’s Tracy Rogers and Gabrielle Jordan are in charge of this year’s kindergarten service project at White Hall Elementary.

The idea is new but the principle of giving to others has stayed the same.

“We wanted to teach the children that Christmas is about giving and not receiving so we decided to become Santas real life elves, and the children and the staff have dressed up as elves and have created a Santas workshop where were creating different ornaments for residents of the guardian nursing home here in Fairmont”, Gabrielle Jordan, Teacher.

The kindergarteners were given many options to decorate like bird houses, stocking and even ornaments.

It’s the school’s second service project this year.

“They have been super excited about this we actually did our first community service event in the fall, and we did a lemonade stand and we got a ton of donations for toys for the local hospital in honor of Cassies toybox the children came one evening and they sold lemonade to the community and we made $2000 to donate to the children’s hospital so the children really grasped that they still talk about that and helping the children that are sick so now we wanted to take it in a different direction and do it for the elderly”, Gabrielle Jordan, Teacher.

As to why community outreach like this is important for kids, Rogers says it starts young.

“As adults we need to be the leaders and let them see what it actually feels like to be kind because once they feel it that’s going to spread and it’s just the trinkle down effect and I think that’s what we are going to see here today, and I think it’s going to spread school wide”, Tracy Rogers, Teacher.

The kindergarteners will be caroling at the guardian nursing home at 6pm and that’s where they will also hand out their homemade gifts.

They will be performing their Christmas show on Friday December 16th.

