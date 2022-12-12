W.Va. looks to expand dilapidated buildings program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The state of West Virginia has issued a survey asking county and municipal leaders about their plans and goals for dealing with dilapidated buildings.

Communities have until 5 p.m. on Jan. 6 to respond. West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Cabinet Secretary Harold Ward said the survey will help officials make decisions about what communities might receive funding in a second phase of its Dilapidated Properties Program.

In 2021, the West Virginia Legislature passed a bill authorizing the department to create a statewide program to help county commissions and municipalities remediate abandoned and dilapidated structures.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice announced $9.2 million in grant funding in September for 21 communities participating in the program’s pilot phase. The pilot was funded using state coronavirus recovery dollars. Local governments were selected after responding to a West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection survey in August 2021.

