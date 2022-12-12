WVU unveils new nursing pod to support on-the-go parents at sporting events

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Parents who need a comfortable, private space to nurse at West Virginia University during games, events or office hours now have access to the new WVU Nursing Pod.

The new transportable lactation suite is currently located at the Coliseum’s Mountaineer Gate and will be moved to Milan Puskar Stadium’s North Entrance each football season.

WVU employees may use the pod all year, officials said.

The Women’s Resource Center, Office of the Provost and Athletics Department unveiled the state-of-the art, freestanding space earlier this month at the Coliseum.

“The Women’s Resource Center is thrilled to launch the WVU Nursing Pod for parents to comfortably feed their baby or express breast milk,” WRC Director Leslie Tower said. “For years, the Center has been committed to securing more private rooms across campus to expand the University’s Lactation Network, so we greatly appreciate the partnership with WVU Athletics to offer a space for both game-loving patrons and WVU personnel to utilize.”

Powered by the leading lactation support company Mamava, the large, private nursing suite offers high-tech features parents seek for convenience and comfort.

From a keyless entry option and trackable vacancy alerts to adjustable lights and fans, an available multiuser hospital-grade Medela pump, and plenty of outlets and USB ports, parents can simply relax and focus on nursing or pumping.

“Athletics is excited to partner with the WVU Women’s Resource Center for the great addition of the WVU Nursing Pod at the Coliseum,” said April Messerly, senior associate athletics director for capital projects, facilities and event management. “Given the many events held at the Coliseum, we hope this will enhance the fan experience at our facility for nursing mothers. As a mother myself, I know this is a much-needed addition.”

The WVU Nursing Pod is the first Mamava pod to be installed in West Virginia.

