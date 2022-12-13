Angeline E. Karakiozis Filippine, 96, of Bridgeport passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022. She was born in Clarksburg on April 28, 1926, a daughter of the late George and Wilma Carpenter Karakiozis. She was married to Salvatore “Sam” Chay Filippine, who preceded her in death on July 2, 2013. Surviving are one son, Sammy Filippine of Pittsburgh; one daughter, Jayne Underwood and her husband Vernon of Bridgeport; two grandchildren, Jennifer Boni and her husband Mike and Jason Underwood and his wife Ricka; five great grandchildren, Emilia and Chaylee Underwood, Grace, Will, and Ary Boni; one brother, Tony Karakiozis and his wife Carmella of Bridgeport; one sister, Mary Rose Sipko of Clarksburg; several nieces and nephews; and one sister-in-law, Eva Karakiozis of Clarksburg. She was also preceded in death by one brother, John Karakiozis; and one sister, Willa Jean Karakiozis. Mrs. Filippine was a 1945 graduate of Victory High School and formerly worked as a Nurse’s Aide. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. The family would like to thank WVU Hospice staff and the staff of Maplewood, Dr. Malone, and the friends and neighbors of Maplewood for all the caring and kindness they have shown. In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Filippine was cremated. A private graveside service will be held in the Bridgeport Cemetery with Pastor Jeffrey Vaughan presiding. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

