Clarksburg Water Board adding phosphate protection

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Water Board is taking new measures to protect your drinking water.

The CWB is now adding phosphate to the water supply.

After conducting a study, the CWB determined this was the best way to meet EPA regulations to lower lead content.

Adding phosphoric acid is a common practice that lines the inside of pipes to prevent corrosion.

The new holding tanks cost $44,000 and a year’s worth of phosphate is around $300,000.

The water plant Superintendent Bob Davis said this added layer of protection will go a long way not just for customers that still have lead service lines but for all CWB customers.

“So what this does is this also protects inside the home. So if the customer can’t afford to change their plumbing, they’re not going to come in harm with it, so it’s a win-win situation. We did a lot of study before we said ‘Okay, we want to add it.’”

Starting Wednesday, customers may see their hydrants being flushed to evenly distribute the phosphate.

The early phases of the $85 million main and service line replacement project are still projected to begin next year.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.