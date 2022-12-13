Construction worker dies after trench collapse in Arkansas

A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.
By Region 8 Newsdesk and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) – A construction site worker in Arkansas died Monday afternoon after being buried in a trench collapse.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews were building a trench when a wall collapsed onto two workers, trapping them underneath.

Crews were able to rescue one of the workers who was taken to the hospital.

They were also eventually able to recover the body of another worker who had died.

It’s unclear what caused the collapse at this time.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Jennings
‘I need help’: Fairmont man kidnaps woman for hours, police say
T&M BBQ in Bridgeport
BBQ restaurant in Bridgeport closes
Ciera Gillespie and Thomas Cunningham
Additional charges expected in ‘shaken baby’ case, sheriff says
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
Joseph '"Tyler" and Hunter Warner
Family of 2 boys killed in ‘shaken baby’ case speaks out

Latest News

Salvation Army Clarksburg.
Salvation Army still missing Angel Tree gifts during distribution week
Wisdom to Wealth
First at 4 Forum: Jaycen Saab
First at 4 Forum: Jaycen Saab
First at 4 Forum: Dr. Whitney Courtney
First at 4 Forum: Dr. Whitney Courtney
First at 4 Forum: Charliena Gilmore
First at 4 Forum: Charliena Gilmore