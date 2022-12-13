Customer shoots KFC employee because store ran out of corn, police say

FILE - St. Louis police said a man in his 40s or 50s was in the KFC drive-thru line when...
FILE - St. Louis police said a man in his 40s or 50s was in the KFC drive-thru line when employees told him the restaurant was out of corn.(Famartin / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Dan Greenwald and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) – A customer shot an employee at a KFC in St. Louis after being told the restaurant was out of corn, according to police.

The shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. Monday.

St. Louis police said a man in his 40s or 50s was in the KFC drive-thru line when employees told him the restaurant was out of corn. Police said the customer started making threats through the speaker box then drove up to the drive-thru window with a gun.

Police said an employee came outside to speak to the customer, who then shot the employee.

The employee was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police said the suspect drove away. No further information was available.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

