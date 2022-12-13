Davis & Elkins College receives $10 million to enhance dorm life

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Students at Davis & Elkins College are going to be living it up, thanks to a $10 million donation.

Former trustee and supporter of Davis and Elkins College Jim McDonnell led and effort that will provide students with an enhanced college experience and upgraded housing.

The money will go toward renovating the two freshmen dorms as well as building a new dorm.

The current residence halls were constructed more than 50 years ago.

Both residence halls will receive upgrades, including H-VAC, electrical, and wireless technology. They’ll also be getting new doors, windows, and furniture.

The project is set to start in the spring and will be completed by the fall of 2024.

D&E President Chris Wood says this will benefit freshmen in many ways.

“It’s an opportunity to not only provide quality living space for students but also to do programming, particularly for freshmen. So, we are able to make that adjustment to college life and actually thrive in their college life,” Wood said.

The whole project is expected to cost about $25 million.

The design will allow common gatherings and activities along with helping students acclimate to college life.

“I’m excited about creating wonderful living and learning spaces for students at Davis & Elkins,” Wood said. “I’m certainly grateful that people are willing to give incredibly generously to make this happen. Our intent is to build these buildings debt free.”

Wood has a message for those who might consider or come to Davis & Elkins.

“For any student that comes to Davis & Elkins, it’s quality here. Quality education, quality living environment, quality of their experience. A transformative experience in their collegiate life.”

