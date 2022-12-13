‘Devastatingly moving’ musical coming to the Robinson Grand

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A performance of the new song-cycle musical Cross That River is set to come to the Robinson Grand in downtown Clarksburg.

Written by award-winning musician Allan Harris, Cross That River represents a significant moment in American history where Black cowboys lived and helped settle the West. It has been described by Backstage Magazine as “devastatingly moving.”

“Personally, I am very excited to bring this avant-garde musical to the Robinson Grand in February,” said Jason Young, the Robinson Grand’s program manager. “Not only does it have a wonderful tie-in to Black History Month, but it will also be exposing our community to a brand new story told in a way with which many will not be familiar.”

Each song in the musical tells a unique story, at times joyful, sometimes tragic, but mostly a poignant chronicle of enduring perseverance.

“There is a major educational component to this production,” said Young. “We will be offering a daytime performance featuring the show’s author on the same day as the public performance.”

Tickets for the musical start at $30 and are on sale for “Friends of The Robinson Grand” now. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. All tickets can be purchased online or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at (855) 773-6283.

