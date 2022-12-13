Donna Ray McGinnis

Donna Ray McGinnis, 71, of Fairmont, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2022, at her residence. She was born on July 1, 1951, in Fairmont; a daughter of the late Robert Day and Grace (Davis) Day. Donna worked for Chestnut Ridge Center as a CNA.   Donna is survived by her husband of 52 years, Colin L McGinnis of Fairmont; her sons, Brian McGinnis of Huntington, and Jeremy McGinnis of Fairmont; her grandson, Dillion McGinnis; her sister, Patricia Guidish of Delaware; her brothers-in-law, Rodney McGinnis and his wife, Nina of Shinnston and Lonnis McGinnis and his wife, Cheryl of Bridgeport.   In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her sister, Janice G. Thompson; her brother, Thomas “Tommy” Day; and her brother-in-law, Patrick Guidish. Per her request, Donna will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at Norway Church of Christ, 182 Norway Road, Fairmont, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Wright, officiating. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

