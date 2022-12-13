First at 4 Forum: Jason Yaeger

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jason Yaeger, the VP of Enrollment Management at Glenville State University, joined First at 4 on Tuesday.

He talked about the status of college enrollment in West Virginia, focusing on spring enrollment, and advice for high schoolers looking at colleges.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.