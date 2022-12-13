Florence M. “Flo” Cassidy, 96, of Bridgeport passed away December 13, 2022. She was born April 17, 1926, in Swissvale, PA, a daughter of the late John J. Matta and Josephine J Kalup Matta. She was preceded in death by her husband John W. Cassidy on June 23, 2000. They were married June 17, 1950. Flo is survived by two children, Shawn P. Cassidy and his wife Natasha of Bridgeport and Kelly A. Tiller and her husband Paul of Chesapeake, VA . six grandchildren, Christine Insani and her husband Mark of Bridgeport, Corey Cassidy of Mt. Clare, William Akers and his wife Becky of Newport, NC, Erin Porter of Greenville, NC, and Elijah, Isaiah and Noah Kintz, all of Bridgeport; and two great-grandchildren, Luca and Cassidy Insani of Bridgeport. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death three sisters, Mary Holms, Eleanor Cooper and Josephine Hall. Flo attended St. Anselm’s Catholic School and Swissvale High School in Swissvale, PA. She had 17 years of service as a secretary with US Steel in Pittsburgh prior to moving to Bridgeport. While living in Bridgeport she was a homemaker and an active member of All Saints Catholic Church where she assisted with the caregivers- bereavement dinners. She also was a member of the All Saints Activities Committee, Women’s Club, Shepherds Corner and the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Clarksburg Court 334. Online condolences for the Cassidy family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to All Saints Church. Friends and family will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia, Bridgeport on Thursday from 4 to 8 pm where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am Friday, December 16, 2022 at All Saints Catholic Church with Father Walt Jagela as Celebrant. Interment will follow at Bridgeport Cemetery.

