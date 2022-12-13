Greene Turtle donating “Tips for Tots”

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Greene Turtle Sports Bar and Grill in Morgantown is hosting their annual “Tips for Tots”.

The restaurants manager Joe Campbell says a little extra money on the end of a customers tab could really make a kids Christmas this year.

At the end of the night servers and bartenders are pooling all of their tip money to go on a shopping spree for kids in need.

“They donate every penny of their tips today,” said Campbell. “No donation is too small because you can always buy a toy for a couple of dollars -- no kid should go hungry and no kid should go without having a present to open on Christmas Day.”

Ashlynn Sparks is a waitress at the Greene Turtle. Today she and her coworkers are putting on their Christmas best to get in the spirit.

Sparks says tips for tots is really special to her and everyone else involved.

“I know I speak for a lot of us in the building, we love to come out, we’re a really close knit group so we like to come together and just make something happen for kids who are just a little less fortunate, so its a really good thing we like doing every year,” said Sparks.

Sparks volunteered herself for a double shift for the occasion and says some people even drive a few hours to help pitch in and donate.

Campbell says last year they got more than $9,000 in donations. He says they have fun picking out the toys themselves and working with other local organizations to get them to these kids.

Campbell says all of the hard work will be worth it on Christmas day.

“You wake up with a very big heart knowing you can help somebody during this time of year -- it’s the reason for the season,” said Campbell.

Keeping you connected in Morgantown, John Blashke 5 news.

