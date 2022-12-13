Local hospital now offers same-day total joint replacements

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital is now offering same-day total joint replacement procedures.

Officials said Dr. Steven McLaughlin, Orthopedic Surgeon at Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, successfully completed the first two surgeries in early December, a total knee and total hip replacement.

“Offering same-day total joint replacement surgeries will allow us to help our patients return to their highest level of function with renewed mobility, and hopefully to a life free of pain,” said Dr. McLaughlin.

Same-day procedures are when patients safely leave the hospital the same day as the surgery to recover at home.

The procedures are less invasive, provide faster recovery periods, and do not require an inpatient hospital stay, officials said.

“Expanding clinical services and bringing care closer to home is our driving mission. We are extremely proud of our Orthopedics Team for their dedication to providing the best care possible to our patients,” said Melissa Lockwood, Chief Administrative Officer at Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital.

