Maryannia Rebecca Tichenor
By Master Control
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Maryannia Rebecca Tichenor, 77, of Fairmont passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on April 16, 1945, a daughter of the late Jennie Kay Salerno and Manuel Davis Snider. Maryannia is survived by her children, Michael Manuel Tichenor and his wife Cheryl and Deborah Ann Hearn; grandchildren, Lance Hearn and his wife Maya and Lindsey Hearn and Tyler Thorne; great grandchildren, Harper Elizabeth Hearn and Laiken Olivia Hearn; and sisters, Penny Kay Koski, Terry Jo Morrison, and Toni Jean Young. In addition to her mother, Maryannia was preceded in death by her husband, Homer “Sonny” Tichenor and daughter, Rhonda Tichenor. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. with Deacon David Lester officiating. Interment will follow at Shinnston Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV)

