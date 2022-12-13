Mild Tuesday, rain and ice later this week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This afternoon will be partly sunny, with seasonable temperatures. After today, however, messy conditions will return, with rain and even freezing rain possible in parts of West Virginia later this week. Find out the timing and potential impacts, and more, in the video above.

Today will be nicer than yesterday, with partly sunny skies and only increasing upper-level clouds in the evening. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the upper-40s. Then overnight, more clouds will build in from out west, leading to mostly cloudy skies. Combined with light winds and temperatures in the upper-20s, expect a cool, quiet night. Then tomorrow afternoon, clouds will lift in from the west, ahead of a strong low-pressure system and cold front in the Central US. A few showers will also push into North-Central West Virginia, although not much rain is expected and most of the showers will be in southern West Virginia. Temperatures will also reach the upper-40s to low-50s, within range for mid-December. Then overnight into Thursday morning, the rest of the front will push in, resulting in widespread rain in the lowlands. In the mountains, an atmospheric setup will mean enough cool air will linger in those areas to turn any precipitation into wintry mix and freezing rain. So expect freezing rain and wintry mix in the mountain counties and Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, as well as parts of Pennsylvania. This could cause slick roads and other problems, so we are declaring a First Alert Weather Day for Thursday. Make sure to give yourself extra time on the roads if need be. The rain in the lowlands and the freezing rain in the mountains will last until the mid-evening hours, when the frontal boundary lifts northeast and takes the moisture with it. By that time, we’re probably looking at half an inch to an inch of rain in the lowlands and, perhaps, over 0.1″ of ice in some mountainous areas, although that number will change as we get closer to the event. Then we take a break from any precipitation on Friday afternoon, as the system lifts northeast of us. By the weekend, the back-end of the system will push in and bring scattered snow showers to West Virginia, with temperatures dropping into the 30s during that time. That may result in more slick spots on the roads, so we are watching carefully. In short, after today, messy conditions will stick around for the rest of the week.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Cloudy morning, partly sunny skies in the evening. High: 49.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with increasing cloud cover after midnight. Low: 28.

Wednesday: Cloudy, with slight chance of isolated showers. High: 50.

Thursday: Widespread rain in the lowlands, rain/snow mix and freezing rain in the mountain counties. High: 48.

