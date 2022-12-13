Morgantown man accused of sexually assaulting three women, police say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after police said three women reported that he sexually assaulted them.

Authorities received the first report of a sexual assault on Oct. 24 against 35-year-old Tomiwa Afolabi, of Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint. The woman who reported the sexual assault said the incident happened on Oct. 21.

Afolabi was allegedly at her apartment as she was getting ready for bed when he “opened her bedroom door, started kissing her, and pushed her on the bed” before sexually assaulting her.

Another woman reported to authorities that Afolabi also sexually assaulted her on the same day, according to another criminal complaint. She was “awoken in her bed by Afolabi removing her pants and underwear while she was sleeping in her bed,” authorities said.

Afolabi sexually assaulted her despite her asking him to stop multiple times. However, deputies said she was “able to push Afolabi off her and get out of her room.”

A third woman reported an incident of sexual assault on Dec. 4 to WVU police, according to another criminal complaint. The incident reportedly happened at WVU University Park West.

Court documents say Afolabi “began to kiss and lick” her. He began undressing her after she pushed him away and said “she only wanted to be friends.” He then sexually assaulted her as she repeatedly told him to stop.

Deputies were able to make contact with Afolabi on Dec. 5 at his work, and he reportedly “admitted to having sex with the victim” on Dec. 4.

Afolabi has been charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $60,000 bond.

