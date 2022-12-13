Morgantown man charged for setting his apartment on fire

Todd Riley, Jr.
Todd Riley, Jr.(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he set fire to his own apartment.

25-year-old Todd Riley, Jr., of Morgantown, was involved in an argument with two people he knew around noon on Spruce St. in Morgantown on Nov. 28, according to a criminal complaint.

During the argument, Riley allegedly threatened to burn down the apartment he lived in.

Deputies said he also threatened to burn down the apartment while visiting with a neighbor just before 2 p.m. That neighbor then texted another neighbor saying he was about to burn the apartment down.

Another neighbor allegedly told authorities Riley was removing his personal belongings from the apartment and storing them temporarily in her apartment. At around 2:15 p.m., Riley returned from his apartment saying it “was on fire,” deputies said.

Court documents say MECCA 911 received a call for the fire at 2:18 p.m., and fire crews extinguished the fire. Investigators determined the fire was deliberately started and that Riley had made multiple threats to burn the apartment down.

That evening, deputies said Riley went to the Morgantown Police Department for an interview, but investigators were on scene speaking to witnesses. Riley then asked to be released from the interview room because “he was drunk.”

Authorities reportedly scheduled an interview for the next morning, but Riley was an hour late. Investigators then rescheduled the interview for later in the day. However, he was unable to be at the interview due to “self-inflicted stab wounds that admitted him” to the hospital. He was released from the hospital later that day.

He told authorities on Nov. 30 he did not have transportation to meet for an interview and became agitated when he was told “it was very important to get his side of the story told,” deputies said.

Riley allegedly told officers “the investigators could take this to court and he will beat this one like he did the last one.”

Riley has been charged with first-degree arson. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Jennings
‘I need help’: Fairmont man kidnaps woman for hours, police say
Rowdy Arbogast Jr.
Man breaks into home, points gun at woman, police say
T&M BBQ in Bridgeport
BBQ restaurant in Bridgeport closes
Ciera Gillespie and Thomas Cunningham
Additional charges expected in ‘shaken baby’ case, sheriff says
An investigation is underway after the death of an elderly inmate at Southern Regional Jail...
Death of elderly inmate at Southern Regional Jail under investigation

Latest News

Tomiwa Afolabi
Morgantown man accused of sexually assaulting three women, police say
High-speed internet coming to more than 1,400 homes in Preston County
Beginning Monday, July 6, the Jamaica North Trail between Old Cheney Road and South 14th Street...
13 bridges on I-79 in NCWV to be renovated
Multi-vehicle crash on I-79 in Mon County slows traffic