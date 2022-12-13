Morgantown man charged for setting his apartment on fire

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he set fire to his own apartment.

25-year-old Todd Riley, Jr., of Morgantown, was involved in an argument with two people he knew around noon on Spruce St. in Morgantown on Nov. 28, according to a criminal complaint.

During the argument, Riley allegedly threatened to burn down the apartment he lived in.

Deputies said he also threatened to burn down the apartment while visiting with a neighbor just before 2 p.m. That neighbor then texted another neighbor saying he was about to burn the apartment down.

Another neighbor allegedly told authorities Riley was removing his personal belongings from the apartment and storing them temporarily in her apartment. At around 2:15 p.m., Riley returned from his apartment saying it “was on fire,” deputies said.

Court documents say MECCA 911 received a call for the fire at 2:18 p.m., and fire crews extinguished the fire. Investigators determined the fire was deliberately started and that Riley had made multiple threats to burn the apartment down.

That evening, deputies said Riley went to the Morgantown Police Department for an interview, but investigators were on scene speaking to witnesses. Riley then asked to be released from the interview room because “he was drunk.”

Authorities reportedly scheduled an interview for the next morning, but Riley was an hour late. Investigators then rescheduled the interview for later in the day. However, he was unable to be at the interview due to “self-inflicted stab wounds that admitted him” to the hospital. He was released from the hospital later that day.

He told authorities on Nov. 30 he did not have transportation to meet for an interview and became agitated when he was told “it was very important to get his side of the story told,” deputies said.

Riley allegedly told officers “the investigators could take this to court and he will beat this one like he did the last one.”

Riley has been charged with first-degree arson. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.