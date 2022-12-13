Multi-vehicle crash on I-79 in Mon County slows traffic

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-79 in Monongalia County has traffic moving slowly.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. at mile marker 146 southbound on I-79, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center.

Officials said “at least” two vehicles were involved in the crash.

One lane of southbound traffic is shut down as crews work to clean up the scene.

Authorities were unable to confirm if there were any injuries in the accident, but Mon County EMS was one of the agencies dispatched to the scene.

Below is a photo from West Virginia 511 which shows the traffic backup.

WV511 shows the traffic flow near the accident at 10:40 a.m.
WV511 shows the traffic flow near the accident at 10:40 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

