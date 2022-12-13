Officers on scene of dig site in Buckhannon
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Law enforcement officers are on the scene of a dig site in Buckhannon.
Upshur County deputies and state police have been at the scene off Old Elkins Rd. for several hours.
A 5 News reporter on scene was not allowed to get close to the dig site, but saw excavating equipment and a large hole dug in the ground.
Authorities have not confirmed what they’re searching for at this time.
This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates.
