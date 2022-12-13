Salvation Army still missing Angel Tree gifts during distribution week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Salvation Army asked those who adopted an angel to turn in the gifts by the end of the day on December 13. They had over 100 angels that were missing just days before distribution.

It was a busy week for the Salvation Army as many locations were holding their distribution day for Angel Tree gifts.

“We’re actually checking all of our gifts and our bags in and making sure all of our families are accounted for. Right now, we have 50 angels missing for Clarksburg location, and we have around 58 missing for our Buckhannon/Barbour location,” Local Corps Officer Major Tonya Roberts said.

The Salvation Army referred to these as forgotten angels.

“These are gifts that somebody took the angels from the tree and promised to provide for a child. So, we’re hoping that these people maybe forgot to return them. So, we just want to remind them we need those gifts now,” Roberts added.

She explained that the gifts were past due. However, she knew that sometimes things get in the way.

If the Salvation Army does not receive the gifts, their workers have to put in extra hours.

“The Salvation Army will have to provide for those children, because we will not leave a child that we said we would commit to without Christmas,” Roberts said.

She added there were workers doing 10-12 hour days, and this would be even more with Randolph/Barbour counties distribution on Wednesday, Harrison County’s Thursday and Upshur County on Friday. There wasn’t much time left to get gifts as all gifts were given to families on their county’s designated day.

Roberts asked that those who have not returned their gifts to get them in to their Salvation Army location by the end of the day, December 13.

