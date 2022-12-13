Sen. Capito honors Congressman McKinley on Senate floor

David McKinley
David McKinley(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) delivered a floor speech on Tuesday to honor Congressman David McKinley (R-WV).

The speech honored McKinley and his service to West Virginia.

“Although time has gone by, David’s passion for and his love for West Virginia has never wavered, and his pragmatic service has never changed,” Senator Capito said.

McKinley was born in Wheeling in 1947 and has represented West Virginia’s District 1 since 2011.

Prior to being elected to the House of Representatives, McKinley was Chair of the West Virginia Republican Part from 1990-1994 and a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates from 1980-1994.

Alex Mooney won the GOP Primary over McKinley in May. He went on to defeat Barry Wendell by over 20 points to remain in the House of Representatives.

Click here to watch Senator’s Capito speech honoring McKinley in its entirety.

