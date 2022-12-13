Ways to avoid becoming a victim of porch pirating this Christmas

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Christmas is the season of giving. You handpick that perfect present for your special someone, family or friends and then anxiously await its arrival.

But that joy can be snatched away by Porch Pirates, those who steal packages right off a homeowner’s porch.

WVVA spoke to Detective Clark McCormick with the Beckley Police Department. He shared some tips on how to keep your presents safe and your peace of mind intact this Christmas season.

“Packages being delivered are a lot more prominent than they used to be,” McCormick shared. “Just take every precaution. Be aware of what’s going on around you. Make sure that you, you know, track the packages and make sure they don’t pile up on the porch.”

In addition to avoiding a package pileup, McCormick says cameras are also a great way to avoid unwanted visitors.

“I’m sure most people have seen online the camera on the porch that catches the thief taking the package. I highly recommend having a camera on your front door and back door if you can. It’s a deterrent, as well as a way to capture a suspect in the act and be able to identify and prosecute them.”

Protecting your packages while you are home is important, but it becomes even more so if you’re going away. According to McCormick, your absence this is the perfect opportunity for porch pirates to take action.

“Take precautions. Maybe have automatic lights that come on at night. Maybe leave a television on in the house, so it seems like someone’s in there watching television. Have a neighbor or someone collect mail. Don’t let mail pile up in your mailbox. Things like that. Having someone come and clean your driveway if it snows is always a good idea.”

But Porch Pirates don’t just strike at Christmastime. The United States Postal Service says you can and should be taking precautions all year long. In fact, they have shared six ways to keep your mail and packages safe year-round. This includes holding mail at the post office if you’re away, requiring the package to be signed for upon delivery and securing the shipment using USPS special services.

