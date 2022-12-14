Arrest made in last month’s downtown Morgantown shooting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man has been charged after officers said he shot another man multiple times in downtown Morgantown last month.

18-year-old Nyqwan McCargo, of Uniontown, Pennsylvania, shot at another man after leaving a High Street nightclub on Nov. 5 around 1:30 a.m., according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities said McCargo shot at the man six times, striking him several times and causing injury to both of his legs.

McCargo was reportedly wearing a ski mask and had been walking in the crosswalk on Fayette Street near Chestnut and High Streets. Witnesses told police he was in the middle of the crosswalk when he looked toward High Street and fired a firearm multiple times.

Shortly after the incident, officers said they stopped McCargo and did not find a firearm when he was frisked. McCargo allegedly told police he was at a nightclub on High Street when he heard gunshots in the area.

The victim told investigators McCargo tried to fight him at the nightclub and was removed by the bouncers, according to court documents. Shortly after that, the victim said he was walking on High St. when McCargo saw him and “fired a gun at him multiple times without provocation.”

According to the Morgantown Police Department last month, the victim refused treatment and transport to the hospital by EMS and transported himself to a Pennsylvania hospital.

McCargo has been charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm and attempted murder. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $75,000 bond.

