Clarksburg man celebrates 100th birthday

Pete Kaites celebrated his 100th birthday Tuesday evening.
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local businessman is celebrating a major milestone.

Pete Kaites celebrated his 100th birthday Tuesday evening.

Friends, family, and even the mayor stopped by to wish Kaites well at his birthday party at the Wonder Bar.

Kaites, who for decades owned a high-end clothing store in Clarksburg, said his secret to long life is simple.

“I played golf and drank scotch,” he said.

The party ended with a proclamation signed by Mayor Jimmy Marino.

