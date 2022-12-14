Cloudy afternoon, rain and wintry mix tomorrow!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Unlike yesterday, today will be mild and cloudy. Then we’re tracking a system that will bring widespread rain, and even freezing rain and a wintry mix, to parts of West Virginia. Find out the timing and impacts in the video above!

Yesterday was mild and sunny, but today will be different, as clouds will lift in ahead of a complex low-pressure system out west. During the afternoon, skies will be cloudy, with light winds and highs in the upper-40s to low-50s. Then around 6 PM, isolated showers will lift in from the southwest, so a few areas will see light rain at times. Then around midnight, the cold front out west will start lifting into our region, bringing widespread rain across the lowlands. This rain will last well into the morning hours, leading to a soggy commute. In the mountain counties, an atmospheric setup will mean that temperatures will be hovering around the freezing point. As a result, any precipitation in the mountain counties will be of a wintry mix, with even freezing rain at times. This widespread rain and mountainous wintry mix will last throughout the night and into tomorrow morning as well, and it’s not until at least midday tomorrow that the widespread precipitation lifts out. Thereafter, we’re left with scattered rain and freezing rain showers that last throughout the afternoon, and it’s not until at least after 5 PM the precipitation leaves. By the time it does, we’re looking at least 0.5″ of rain in the lowlands and maybe 0.25″ of ice in the mountains. We’ll also see wind gusts above 30 mph in the mountainous areas at times, especially in the morning. The combination of freezing rain and wind gusts will mean slick roads and even some power outages, so the mountain counties are either under an Ice Storm Warning or a Winter Weather Advisory from this evening until Thursday evening. So make sure to take it slow on the roads, and have a plan in place in case something happens. Fortunately, by Friday. that system will lift northeast of us, leaving behind cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. Then over the weekend, the back-end of the system will push into West Virginia, keeping temperatures in the mid-30s and resulting in snow showers at times, especially in the mountains. Those snow showers should push out around Sunday night, and thereafter, the first half of next week will be partly cloudy, with highs in the upper-30s to low-40s. In short, tomorrow morning will be messy, but as we approach next week, quieter conditions are expected.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Cloudy skies. High: 50.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with periods of rain after midnight. In the mountain counties, wintry mix and rain will lift in. Low: 44.

Thursday: Widespread rain in the morning and early-afternoon, cloudy skies and isolated showers in the mid-evening, drying out overnight. East-southeast winds of 5-10 mph. In the mountainous areas, wind gusts above 30 mph take place during the morning hours. High: 47.

Friday: Cloudy skies, with an isolated snow flurry or rain shower possible. West-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 42.

