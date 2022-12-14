DOCS: Authorities searching for body of missing Buckhannon man

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are actively searching a Buckhannon property for the body of a man reported missing 10 years ago, according to documents.

5 News obtained a copy of a search warrant at a property on Old Elkins Rd. seeking “the deceased human remains of Luke David Stout and/or any other human remains which may be concealed or buried upon the property,” along with any weapons that may be found.

Members of the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police have been overseeing a digging operation at the property since Tuesday afternoon.

Excavating equipment could be seen in the area, along with a large hole in the ground.

Stout, who was born in 1988, was reported missing in July of 2012. He was last seen leaving his home on Hickory Flat Road.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates as they become available.

