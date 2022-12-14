George “Peewee” James Holloway, Jr., 64, of Rivesville, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born in Fairmont on February 3, 1958, a son of the late George Holloway, Sr. and Anna Holloway. George attended Grant Town Grade School and graduated from Rivesville High School, where he played football, basketball, baseball, and track. He also attended Fairmont State College. He played for the Smoke and Blue Wave Flag Football Teams. George was a driver for UPS and a janitor at the Morgantown Mall. George was a Deacon and active member of the Mt. Beulah Missionary Baptist Church in Grant Town. He prayed for everyone and kissed all the ladies on their hands while calling them “Sis” and called all of the gentlemen “Partner.” George is survived by his son, MacKenzie Strope of Kannapolis, NC; a brother, Tod Wayne Holloway of Morgantown, WV; his favorite sister, Suzanne Smith of Rivesville, WV; his fiancée Monica Akers and her daughter, Angel Dawn Angle; nieces, Georganna Smith, Tierra Smith, Haley Moore, Ashley Holloway, and Sydney Holloway; nephew, Charles Joel Smith; aunts, Betty Sorsby, Connie Beans, Barbara Holloway, Evelyn Tucker, Elizabeth Roach, and Rosalie Shepherd; and a host of cousins who survive that a part of his family. The family will receive friends at Mt. Beulah Missionary Baptist Church in Grant Town on Monday, December 19, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Monday at the church at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Dr. Leroy C. Harris of Mt. Beulah Missionary Baptist Church officiating, Senior Pastor L. Leo Riley, Sr. of Agape Life Ministries eulogizing. Interment will follow at Shinnston Memorial Cemetery in Shinnston. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.