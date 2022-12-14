Janice Lou Jett, 83, of Worthington passed away Monday December 12, 2022 at home with her daughter, Laura, and her son, Stephen, by her side. She was born March 17, 1939, at home on Bingamon Road to the late Charles Guy Jett and Farlena Alice (Keiffer) Jett. She graduated from Mannington High School in 1957. Janice was a determined single-mother of five who graduated as a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1974. The word “no” was never in her vocabulary growing up, with that being said, Janice went onto graduate from Salem Teiko as a Registered Nurse. As an ICU nurse, Janice took so much pride in her patients to provide them the best quality of life that she could give as their nurse. When her son Stephen was born, despite the Doctors telling her he wouldn’t make it, she and her mother provided him around the clock care, nursing her beloved son to health. Today Stephen is 47 years old, healthy and thriving due to his own mother’s, brother’s and sister’s love and care. Janice Lou was known to light up any room that she walked into. She was always smiling, enjoying life, and dancing at any chance she had. Janice loved her family and friends more than anything! In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter Cathy Lynne Cork; her daughter-in-law Kimberly Jurosko; brother John Marshall Jett and his wife Violet Jett, brother James Wayne Jett; brother-in-law Fred Edgell; her sister Laura Marie Satterfield and husband Don Satterfield. She is survived by her children Jeff Jurosko of North Carolina, Greg Jurokso and wife Francine of Worthington, Timothy Jurosko of South Carolina, her daughter and caregiver Laura Hurst and husband Donald, her son Stephen Wilmoth of Worthington, daughter Debbie Hurst and husband John of Lumberport, and Brian Jurosko and his wife Denise, whom she loved like a son; granddaughter Jessica Justice and husband Perry of Hickory, NC, grandson Jacob Cork and wife Tracey of Morganton, NC, James Matthew Cork of Morganton, NC, grandson Keiffer Stegall of Morganton, NC, granddaughter Jett Edwards and husband Jimmy of Gary, NC, granddaughter Lake Jurosko of Morganton, NC, granddaughter Brittany Walker and husband Andrew of Houston, PA, grandson Mark Jurosko of Myrtle Beach, SC, grandson Andrew Jurosko and Jeremy Ware of Moncks Corner, SC, grandson Cory Hurst of Lumberport, granddaughter Courtney Hurst of Fairmont, granddaughter Casey Lynne Hurst of Jane Lew, granddaughter Kendra Parker and husband Eric of Mannington, and grandson Kyle Hurst and wife Missy of Morgantown, WV; great-grandchildren Katie Jane Cork, Jameson Cork, Nova Cork, Lyric Cork, Connor Cork, and Easton Cork all of Morganton, NC, Masein Blake Efaw, Rayden Marie Efaw, Silvia Michelle Efaw all of Fairmont, Kylie Ann Jones of Jane Lew, Rory Grace Parker and Riley Faith Parker of Mannington, and John Frances Hurst of Morgantown; brother Charles “Jr.” Jett and wife Betty, brother Jack Jett of O’Dell’s Knob; sister Joann Edgell of Little Bingaman in Worthington; sisters-in-law, Libby Butcher of Monongah and Jackie Neese and her husband Ed; she was also survived by several nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles whom she loved dearly! The family has entrusted the arrangements to Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont. Her home going services will be held at Domico Funeral Home, Sunday, December 18, 2022 with viewing beginning at 11:00 a.m. and ending at 8:00 p.m. On Monday, December 19, 2022, viewing will continue 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The funeral will begin at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Jett Cemetery on O’Dells Knob Road in Worthington. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.