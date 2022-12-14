Local pharmacies facing drug shortage amid ‘tripledemic’

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout West Virginia, many pharmacies are experiencing shortages of medication for the flu, RSV, and COVID-19.

Drug shortages can happen from many reasons, including manufacturing and quality problems, delays, and discontinuations.

Charlene Haas is a pharmacist at Champion Pharmacy. She said Champion Pharmacy has had people call all the way from Morgantown for medication.

Haas said they’re not able to fill all the prescriptions they get because the medications they need have been on back order for weeks.

“When the flu hit a few weeks ago, we ran out of all the Tamiflu that we had. We were able to get some liquid back in but still have not been able to get the tablet’s back in.”

Haas said she thinks there’s been a spike in flu, RSV, and COVID-19 because the COVID restrictions are lifting.

She said this is causing people to go out more allowing people to spread illnesses easier.

“People have been more careful about the last couple of years, and now everybody’s loosened up, there’s more parties, gatherings, and people aren’t wearing masks like they were.”

Haas said she doesn’t know what exactly is causing the drug shortage, but she’s constantly checking online and ordering medication right away.

She said if you’re experiencing symptoms to make sure you do everything you can to prevent the spread of it.

“The best thing if you know you’re sick is to wear a mask or try to avoid being in crowded places. I know there’s a lot of gatherings this time a year, but just try to avoid that as much as possible. "

Haas said on top of that, they’re experiencing an ADHD and diabetes medication shortage.

She said by next month, they should be getting the medication that’s been on back order for several months.

