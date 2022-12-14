NCWV Airport officials approve $25 million bid to start terminal project

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Benedum Airport Authority has approved a bid to start a new terminal project at North Central West Virginia Airport.

On Tuesday, the Authority agreed to accept the qualified low bid of Mascaro Construction for $25,347,000 to build the new terminal just off of State Route 279.

The approval came during a special meeting of the Authority that included a 30-minute executive session to discuss the bids. Mascaro is based out of Pittsburgh.

The airport received nine bids on the project, and several were on the lower end of the estimate.

The estimate officials were expecting ranged between $24 and $28 million.

“The key project of the committee has been this terminal project,” said Bridgeport Mayor and Authority member Andy Lang. “When I first came onto this board in August of 2017, (former Authority President) Ron Watson’s first said to me ‘Mayor Lang, how can we move the mountain?’ That was what the committee and the Authority was challenged with, and now we’re here in what is one of the biggest days ever for this airport.”

Eventually, the mountain Watson talked about was moved and dozens of acres of flat land was left to create space for the terminal and the new aerospace park.

While the earthmoving was essentially completed earlier this year, the next phase was to design and build out the terminal project. L.R.Kimball did the design and was involved in the bid review process.

“This day has been a long time coming. There was a lot of work that went into it,” said NCWV Airport Director Rick Rock, who pointed out that people utilizing the airport helped put them in position to do this project.

The cost of the project includes the terminal building, parking, access road from Route 279 and the tarmac and taxiway.

During a meeting in October, the architects said there would be room for 500 cars, and the terminal can manage three airplanes at one time.

The terminal will be a three-story building that will cover 45,000 square feet.

Rock said he hopes to sign the contracts with Mascaro “as soon as possible.” Although he did not know when ground would be broken, he said he hopes it takes place, and expects it to, in the first quarter of 2023.

As for the cost, most of the money is already in place. Rock said there are FAA funds already available that exceed $19 million. He was given authority to move forward in acquiring additional FAA funds as well as executing grants to secure funding already promised by the FAA.

Rock said he anticipates the ribbon to be cut for the new building in the second half of 2024.

