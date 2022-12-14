Police: Elderly person carjacked in Charleston

Elderly person victim of carjacking in Charleston
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An elderly person was the victim of a carjacking Tuesday night in Charleston, city police say.

Officers say the incident started at the West Side Stop station.

Police say the incident led to a pursuit through parts of Charleston, including on the interstate.

Officers say they have a suspect in custody identified as Shannon Rogers. He was apprehended at a gas station on the city’s East End near the state Capitol complex.

Other details are unavailable now, but we’re working to get more information.

